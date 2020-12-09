Former Target employee discrimination lawsuit settled

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A discrimination lawsuit filed against Target by a former employee was settled.

Court documents indicate the lawsuit was filed in December 2019. The plaintiff, Santiago Calle, was employed by Target at their Champaign store from September 25, 2017 through December 10, 2018, according to the documents.

The lawsuit stated Calle identified as a male, “though at times his gender expression does not conform to stereotypical male standards.” As a result of his gender non-conformity, Calle said his coworkers perceived him as being homosexual and used homophobic slurs towards him.

Calle reported the conduct to Target’s management; “however, the Defendant’s agents took no action to acknowledge, address, or correct his concerns.”

The lawsuit stated Calle was given a “last chance agreement” in October 2018 for “allegedly ‘creating too much drama’ at Target, referring to his complaints regarding his coworkers’ homophobic slurs.”

Calle was fired in December after a customer allegedly filled out a comment card saying he had been rude. “When asked for more specific information regarding the allegations, Target refused to provide Plaintiff with a copy of the comment card or further information.”

According to a docket for this case, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice on Monday by Magistrate Judge Eric Long, meaning it will not be able to be brought back to court. Each party will be responsible for paying for their own attorney’s fees and court costs. No other details on the settlement were available.