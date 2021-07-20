Former superintendent sentenced to federal prison

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former superintendent was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months in federal prison this week for embezzling two school districts over the course of eight years.

Daniel Brue, 48, defrauded both the Bement Community Unit School District #5 and later the Meridian Community Unit School District #15 between 2011 and 2019. Brue created and registered a fake company to invoice both districts for work that was never performed.

“School districts, especially those in our rural areas, count on every penny to provide a quality education for their students,” said Sean M. Cox, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Springfield Division. “Over the span of 8 years, Daniel Brue embezzled school funds, funds which could have been put toward valuable supplies for the students and staff. Mr. Brue deprived students, and the educators teaching them, from having all available resources to provide the best educational experience, and that can never be replaced.”

Brue was also ordered to pay $343,009.52 in restitution. The judge allowed him to remain on bond before reporting to the Bureau of Prisons to serve his sentence.