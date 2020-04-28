Former substitute teacher arrested for sexual abuse

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a former Leal Elementary School substitute teacher for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In a release, officers said Clarence Walker was arrested on Tuesday. This comes after they said on October 30, officers were alerted of allegations of inappropriate physical contact between Walked and several 10-year-old students at the elementary school.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contacted Urbana Police after they were notified by school district staff about claims of Walker having inappropriate physical contact with students in the classroom.

Officers said said the initial notification, Walker has not had access to school facilities or children during the investigation. District staff worked with detectives on notifying parents and helped set up interviews with children who had been in contact with Walker.

Walker’s arrest involves an incident where he is accused of putting his hand under a student’s clothes. Other students that were interviewed also told detectives about incidents where Walker touched children on their bodies unnecessarily, like rubbing their backs and shoulders and giving unwanted hugs.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Urbana Police Department at (217) 384-2320.