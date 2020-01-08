Former State Supreme Court Chief Justice honored at ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A ceremony honoring former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Ben Miller was held in the Sangamon County Complex lobby Wednesday.

The former chief justice is the only person to ever hold that position from Sangamon County. Leaders from around the county gathered to help him celebrate the achievement with a special honor. “For me to be back here in the Sangamon County Courthouse with Abraham Lincoln; it feels like I’m back home again and I’m glad to be here,” said Miller.

His colleagues also praised Miller’s hard work. He climbed the ladder from a circuit court judge in the county all the way up to the Supreme Court.