DALTON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement in Central Illinois is mourning the passing of a former State Police officer whose legacy will live on in the many police officers serving the region today.

Retired Colonel Tad Williams passed away on Saturday at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was at his home and surrounded by family as he died.

“Our entire family is heartbroken, but we are comforted to know that he is with Jesus and at peace,” his daughter Tawni Williams-Stroud wrote on Facebook. “We love you, Dad.”

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Mt. Zion Police Department, shared her post to pay their respects and condolences.

Williams served in law enforcement for 33 years, most of which were in the Illinois State Police in different divisions and commands. He eventually became an ISP Colonel and in 2015, he was appointed Deputy Director of the Division of Operations, which makes up 88% of the Illinois State Police.

But it’s what he did after his career in the ISP that serves as his legacy.

In 2017, Williams applied to serve as the Executive Director of the brand-new Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center Police and Corrections Academy. Run by Richland Community College, the academy trains law enforcement officers for departments across Central Illinois.

Ed Culp, the academy’s Director of Training, has known Williams for decades. They went to high school together and, after going their own ways, eventually reconnected and worked together on many occasions. They both came out of retirement to help establish the academy.

“We took on a class that winter and it was like anything you could imagine something brand new. We’re kinda throwing it together,” Culp recalled. “We would spend the evenings with the recruits at the residential hall, they were there all night, all week, and then we would get up with them for physical training at 5 a.m. and teach them their classes throughout the day. That was our first few classes, just like that, until we brought on more staff as we grew.”

Six years later, the academy is getting ready to graduate its 21st class of police officers. Culp credited Williams, with building the academy into what it is today and why so many police recruits are in the community today.

“A lot of what is in place now is because of Tad Williams,” he said. “And if anybody knew Tad Williams, they’d understand how we got to this successful point. If you were to look at a law enforcement professional, he would check all the boxes.”

“He was fantastic to work with, he was determined, he looked at life like anything else. He went at it head on when he was diagnosed in 2021,” Culp added. “His strength and determination once again kicked in and we just lost him. It’s a sad day for all of us; his family, his law enforcement family.”

Williams’ is survived by his wife of 31 years Tina, daughter Tawni and sons Trey and Pete, along with his parents, brothers, nieces and nephews. In an obituary, the family thanked the Oncology staff at Carle Healthcare as well as the entire State Polce family for their care and compassion.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street in Mt. Zion, with a law enforcement walk through at 6. Memorials in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Carle Hospital Foundation.

“The thing I’d like for people to remember is Tad Williams gave a lot to this community and I want them to treasure that and there’s many more people like Tad Williams out there,” Culp said. “But Tad Williams was special to me, special to all of us here locally, and his family came first and foremost. I think it’s very important that people know that about Tad.”