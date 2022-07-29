SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow was appointed Thursday to be the executive director of the Illinois Association Chiefs of Police (ILACP).

The ILACP is a 1,300-member professional development organization consisting of police chiefs and other law enforcement executives.

Winslow retired from the Springfield Police Department earlier this year. He served on the force for 28 years.

“I am honored to be selected for this role because I understand its importance as Illinois’ Voice of Law Enforcement,” he said. “This also gives me the opportunity to continue serving a profession that I love and to enhance relationships that I have in Springfield and throughout the state.”

Winslow was named ILACP Chief of the Year in 2021. His first day is September 1st.