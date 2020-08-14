Former scout leader makes plea deal in child pornography case

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former boy scout leader pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to trafficking child pornography. Milton Forsberg, 80, pleaded to both receipt and possession of child pornography.

Forsberg was arrested last October and indicted after an investigation lasting several months. Champaign police first received a tip in February 2019 after several images of teenagers were uploaded to an account that was traced back to Forsberg. In September that year, the Boy Scouts of America National Council told police Forsberg had abused someone in 1965. The next day they received a warrant to search his home, and found sexually explicit pictures of young boys.

He originally pleaded not guilty in November, but made a plea deal this month. He will be sentenced on November 16.