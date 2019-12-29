Former sanctuary founder charged

Breaking News
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Corine DiLorenzo was arrested on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and has been charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty, which is a class 4 felony.

DiLorenzo once operated and founded EARTH Animal Sanctuary in Thawville, Ill.

Members say that although the board hasn’t been around for a couple of years, DiLorenzo kept taking in animals.

Her actions have been described as extreme neglect and animal cruelty by former board members.

During the summer of 2019, the remains of hundreds of animals were found at the site.

Her bond was set at $10,000. She posted bond (10%) and was released.

A court date will be scheduled for a later time.

