Former professor accused of abuse says he didn’t do anything

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A former University of Illinois professor denied all accusations made against him in a federal lawsuit.

Gary Xu was served by email in December after avoiding being found for months. Three accusers said he inflicted physical, sexual and emotional abuse on them.

Xu resigned from the university in 2018. In his response and counter-claim to the lawsuit, he said he can’t discuss the terms of his separation from the U of I following his administrative leave from 2016 to 2018 because of a non-disclosure agreement.