Former president promotes wife’s candidacy

PEORIA — Hillary Clinton is getting support from her husband. Former President Bill Clinton is speaking at the International Union of Operating Engineers Hall.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to see the former president. He’s been touring the country since January in support of his wife’s presidential run.

Hillary Clinton is trying to hold off her competitor, Bernie Sanders, after his upset victory Tuesday, in Michigan.

Clinton plans to talk about raising wages and breaking down barriers which are holding many Illinoisans back. He’s also expected to talk about getting the young out to vote. He’s encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting.

One thing new for voters in the state is same day voting registration on Tuesday. Hillary Clinton will speak in Springfield, Monday, one day before the primary.