Former President Clinton hospitalized for infection

ORANGE, Calif. (WCIA) – Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in California on Tuesday for what was described as a “non-COVID-related infection.”

According to a statement by Clinton’s physicians, Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center for close monitoring and was administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” Doctors Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said on Thursday. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

In his own statement, Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said that Clinton was “on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”