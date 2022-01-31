Former police officer arrested after eight years on the run

NOGALES, Ariz. (WCIA) — One of Coles County’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested after an eight-year-long manhunt.

David N. Iwaniw, a former Army intelligence officer and Charleston police officer, was arrested on Jan. 11 in Nogales, Ariz. Iwaniw has been on the run since July of 2014, wanted on sexual assault and child pornography charges.

An investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force uncovered information that Iwaniw was living in Mexico. The GLRFTF passed that information to the USMS Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force and the USMS Mexican Investigative Liaison.

Iwaniw was arrested trying to reenter the U.S. at a port of entry in Nogales.