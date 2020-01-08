Former Parkland College employee files lawsuit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A former employee at Parkland College filed a lawsuit against the school.

Cassandra Wolsic claims the college reduced her course loads and pay. She’s asking the college to change certain discriminatory practices and policies. The lawsuit says Wolsic most recently worked part-time as a faculty member and college professor in the Agricultural Program.

She started working there in 2009. The lawsuit says starting in 2012 her teaching credit hours were reduced. She was not allowed to teach an online course. Her pay for for teaching a course was decreased, and a course she was qualified to teach was assigned to another male employee.

She claims the college reduced her hours so much, she was let go from the union and fired from the college in 2015. Wolsic wants to be paid back for all the money she could have made. She is also asking the school to change their policies.

WCIA reached out to Parkland College for comment. The Vice President of Communications and External Affairs says the school does not comment on pending litigation.​