Former officer pleads guilty to burglary

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Champaign Police officer plead guilty to burglary.

45-year-old Justus Clinton was arrested in 2018. He broke into pick-up trucks in Fisher. Deputies found some of the missing items inside of his home.

Mugshot of Justus Clinton

Investigators say they were able to identify Clinton through security footage.

Security footage investigators used to identify Justus Clinton as burglary suspect.

He will serve a year’s probation and 30 days of public service. Clinton will also have to pay $1,560 to two victims. He will also have to return any of those stolen items found in his house.

Clinton was ordered to get substance abuse and mental health evaluations.