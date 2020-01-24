Former officer pleads guilty to burglary

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Champaign Police officer plead guilty to burglary.
45-year-old Justus Clinton was arrested in 2018. He broke into pick-up trucks in Fisher. Deputies found some of the missing items inside of his home.
Investigators say they were able to identify Clinton through security footage.
He will serve a year’s probation and 30 days of public service. Clinton will also have to pay $1,560 to two victims. He will also have to return any of those stolen items found in his house.
Clinton was ordered to get substance abuse and mental health evaluations.