COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two former trustees of the Oakland Fire Protection District are facing felony charges related to theft and official misconduct within the district.

Officials with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office reported last week that Kyley Willison, 49 of Oakland, and his father Jerry, 72 and also of Oakland, were arrested Friday on a pair of arrest warrants. Both turned themselves in at the Coles County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation into the Oakland Fire Protection District by the Coles County Sheriff’s and State’s Attorney’s Offices. State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said it was determined that both Jerry and Kyley lied about holding official district meetings and also improperly wrote a check that was made payable to Kyley.

Kyley is also accused of using a credit card issued to the district for his personal use. He is charged with three felonies: theft, official misconduct and use of a credit card with intent to defraud. Jerry, meanwhile, is only charged with official misconduct.

The Willisons were released from custody the same day they were arrested. Jerry, whose bond was set at $0, is scheduled to appear in court on March 27. Kyley, after making an initial court appearance, posted a $5,000 bond. He is due back in court on April 3.