RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The former executive director of a nursing home is facing five felony charges.

Police said she stole more than $20,000 from the Villas of Holly Brook. Kimberly Cross made her first court appearance on Friday. She is charged with participating in a continuing financial crime enterprise and forgery. Officers found checks written to the Villas had been either altered, cashed or deposited into an account other than the business account.

She could face up to 30 years in prison.