MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said a then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student has been sentenced to 25 years in Illinois Department of Corrections on a different charge.

Mattoon Police said officers arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lyons on a charge of failing to register his change of address to law enforcement.

In 2018, Lyons pleaded guilty to aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. That charge stemmed from a shooting in 2017.

“He violated the terms of his extended juvenile jurisdiction when he was arrested in December, 2021, by MPD,” said Mattoon Police officials in a Facebook post. He was then charged with violation of violent offender registration.