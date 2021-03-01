Former Mattoon fire chief passes away

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Mattoon are mourning the loss of their former fire chief.

Oren Lockhart served as chief from 1973 to 2002. Retired firefighter Keith Orndorff tells WCIA that Lockhart was a great leader and mentor.

He says the former chief helped create the Coles County Dive Team — and he poured his heart and soul into it.

Orndorff also says Lockhart got the divers and firefighters training more often.

“When he became chief of the fire department, that was when the fire department started being proactive with a lot of hard training, as the fire department is today, but it all started when he became chief,” he says.

The retired firefighter says Lockhart loved Mattoon and he will be sorely missed.