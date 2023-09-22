CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former inmate and a group of advocates are calling for the Champaign County Board to consider a new phone service for the county jail.

Tamika Davis said she served a six-month sentence that took valuable time away from her with her family. She said making a phone call was one of the only options she had.

“Regardless of their case or their fate, everyone deserves a chance to communicate,” Davis said.

Davis said speaking to loved ones helped her during that time. But that came with a cost.

“It’s six dollars for 20 minutes,” Davis said. “That’s $180 a month.”

She said calls reached a total of $1,080 during her stay at Champaign County Jail. It’s why she and others are proposing a new non-profit phone service called Ameelio, which they pitched Thursday night at a Champaign County Board meeting.

They said it allows free phone calls for incarcerated people and families, as opposed to the current service, Securus. Advocate Sandra Ahten also said the potential switch would stop the use of voice print technology that Securus uses, which allows officers to track if an inmate is using another inmate’s account.

“If somebody does it, then take away their phone privileges,” Ahten said. “Don’t let them call anybody anymore, if they’re abusing the phone privileges. But don’t punish everybody by requiring voice print technology.”

We reached out the Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, who sent us a statement regarding the potential switch as well as how much phone calls are under the Securus phone service:

Our current phone service provider charges $.13 cents/minute for audio calls and $15 for a 20 minute video call if the family member or friend does the video from home. If the family member or friend comes to the jail, the visit is free. In regard to voice print technology, it allows us to identify if an inmate is using another inmate’s account. That is important when it comes to things like violations of order of protections. It is an important tool but I’m happy to entertain other technologies that can accomplish the same goal. I’m open to all companies that want to bid, including any non profits. Not only am I interested in affordable phone calls for inmates, but the provider also has to have certain security features that help uphold the safety and security of the jail. I’m hoping there are a variety of options so we can make an informed decision on what’s best for Champaign County—not only inmates but also taxpayers. I recognize the importance of inmates having positive connections outside of jail. We offer free options when visitors come to the jail and inmates are not charged when they speak with their attorneys. Champaign County is one of the only counties I know of that doesn’t make commission on jail phone calls. Dustin Heuerman, Champaign Co. Sheriff

Heuerman also said he’s heard of the non-profit Ameelio from community members, but has no idea about their product or charges. He also stated just because they don’t charge inmates doesn’t mean they don’t charge the county.

Davis said she hopes county leaders prioritize what’s best for inmates and their loved ones in the community.

“I hope the sheriff looks at it deep down and says, ‘You know what, these phone calls are extremely high,'” she said.