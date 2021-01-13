Former Indiana man arrested for intimidating a public official

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Indiana man was arrested early Wednesday morning for intimidating a public official.

In a news release, Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said they executed an arrest warrant at 817 Main Street in Mason. They served the warrant with the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive task Force.

The warrant was issued in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. There is no word yet on what lead up to the warrant being issued.

Officers arrested 59-year-old Randall W. Sinclair. He was living in Mason after moving from Indiana, according to Kuhns. He is currently being held in the Effingham County Jail.