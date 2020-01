CHICAGO, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval plead guilty to accepting $250,000 in bribes to block red light camera legislation, and filing a false tax return.

Sandoval plead guilty in federal court in downtown Chicago Tuesday, just one day after he was charged.

He faces 10 to 13 years in prison, but could get less as he is cooperating with the feds.

“He’s agreed to testify on any matter we ask him to testify about,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch.