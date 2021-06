ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Former governor, Rod Blagojevich, got an early release from prison and now it is an early end to his supervised release.

A federal judge made that announcement on the 2-year sentence. President Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence for corruption in 2020.

The 64-year-old tried to sell Barack Obama’s old senate seat.

Since his release from federal prison, he has earned money by making videos and hosting a weekly podcast.