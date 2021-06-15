Former Illini Trent Meacham giving back to hometown with camp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You can learn from a former Fighting Illini and professional basketball player this summer.

Trent Meacham will be hosting a 3-day basketball camp for kids of all ages. It’s through the park district and will be held at the Leonhard Rec Center.

Meacham started his basketball career at Centennial. He then went on to play at the U of I and spent nine years as a professional player in Europe.

He says he can’t wait to share his knowledge of the game.

“It’s fun for me to give back. My whole life was just going to the gym and was about bettering myself, getting my reps in, getting my work in. And running a camp and getting in the gym with the younger kids just allows me to really serve them, be about them. So, my hope for these kids is that they feel like myself and our staff are really poured into them. We want to help them get better.”

The camp will take place August 10th through the 13th. Anyone involved will get a free t-shirt and basketball.

For more information on how to register, you can go here.