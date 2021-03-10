Former Illini standout Meyers Leonard booted from Miami Heat ‘indefinitely’ over anti-semitic remarks

MIAMI (WCIA) — CBS has confirmed Miami Heat center and former Illini Meyers Leonard “will be away from the team indefinitely” after saying an anti-Semitic slur while broadcasting himself playing online video games.

It happened while the former Illini Basketball star was streaming himself live on Twitch while playing a video game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

In statement released Tuesday night, the team condemned the use of hate speech.

“To hear it from a Miami Heat player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami Heat, and NBA communities,” the statement says.

The basketball player has since issued a public apology via his Instagram account.

Leonard played center for the Heat and for the Fighting Illini Basketball team. He left the University of Illinois team early after two years.

Leonard was the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft and went to Portland Trailblazers.

The NBA told CBS Tuesday that they are aware of the video and are gathering more information.

“The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech,” says the spokesperson.