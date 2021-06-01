Former Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu promoting Illinois Lottery

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The NBA draft is fast approaching and former UIUC Basketball Player Ayo Dosunmu is a favorite.

But first, the Illinois Lottery is drafting him.

Dosunmu is the face of the “It All Starts With A Pick” campaign. People often choose meaningful numbers for their shot at winning the money.

From now until the draft date, Illinois Lottery will feature some of the lucky numbers that have shaped Dosunmu into the person and athlete he is today.

Dosunmu says growing up in Chicago played a big part in that. So he’ll always represent 7-7-3.

“I mean when you meet Ayo, you know how much of his life he dedicated to this sport and how hard he has worked,” says Marisa Zimmerman, VP of Marketing for Illinois Lotto.

“And he is the definition of a winner. He has really worked very hard to get to where he is. His entire family is so involved and invested and cares so much about his future and success that it’s really just a beautiful story about a kid from Chicago who’s just done so much.”

Dosunmu says he hopes that his stories will inspire players to celebrate and honor what matters most to them through their picks.