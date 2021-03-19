Former Illini basketball player comments on inequality at men’s and women’s NCAA tournament bubbles

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

When most people hear March Madness their first thought goes to the Men’s NCAA tournament, but what about the women’s tournament?

“It’s something that we’ve had to deal with forever,” Kierra Morris, former Illini women’s basketball player, said.

March Madness has begun, but its looking differently for the men than the women. Photos quickly went viral of the men’s bubble verse the women’s bubble. Former U of I basketball player Kierra Morris says this is something women athletes have to deal with constantly.

“People just have in their heads that because this is a “man’s sport” women can’t do it successfully,” Morris said.

Morris says she was disappointed, but not surprised by the inequality. She said women’s sports just aren’t noticed as much as men’s.

“When we think about women in sports, I don’t think people understand the talent that is on the women’s side, right. I think its just the stigma of men play sports and women do other things,” Morris said.

This doesn’t discourage players headed to the collegiate level.

“I don’t think its really fair. I think its just as big as a deal to the girls as it is to the boys and they work just as hard,” Erin Houpt, Danville basketball player, said.

Erin Houpt is committed to play division one basketball with Mercer University. She is still excited to play at the collegiate level, but she said it’s disappointing to see the inequality.

“I know the boys they do bring in like a lot more money and stuff, but I think they should try to make it at least a little more equal,” Houpt said.

Morris says the stigma around women’s sports can change. She says women play the game differently- not worse, but people just need to give it a shot.

“Because we are still truly happy for their successes and what they bring to the court as well, but in the same conversation I think it is important to bring up women,” Morris said.

Morris said she was extremely excited for the men’s Illini team. The Women’s tournament begins Sunday. The NCAA did issue a statement on Twitter addressing the photos that surfaced.