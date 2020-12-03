Former high school teacher sentenced to probation on sexual abuse charge

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a former Danville High School teacher was sentenced to four years of Specialized Sex Offender Probation for sexually abusing a student.

Chelsea Robinson was arrested in 2018 after police learned from a then 17-year-old DHS student that they were in a sexual relationship. “In an ensuing investigation, Robinson confessed to Danville Police Detectives that she and the victim did engage in sexual intercourse on at least three occasions in her Danville home.”

Robinson pleaded guilty in July.

Several witnesses spoke during the sentencing hearing, including Robinson’s mother, her pastor and herself. “During cross-examination of the witnesses, it was revealed that Robinson, to this day, believes that she was sexually assaulted by the minor. Thereafter, she explained through questioning by her attorney, that though se was ‘taken advantage of,’ she pleaded guilty because she ‘was the adult’ in the situation,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy in a news release.

Additionally, the victim’s mother gave a statement at the hearing. She talked about the profound impact Robinson’s conduct has had on her son, her, and their entire family,” according to Lacy.

She also stated prosecution requested Robinson serve five years in prison for her crime. However, Lacy said as part of any sentence, Robinson will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.