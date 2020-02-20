Former governor speaks outside home after release

ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Rod Blagojevich is calling himself a “Trump-ocrat” after waking up a free man.

Wednesday, the former governor thanked President Trump for giving back his “stolen” freedom. The president commuted Blagojevich’s sentence after eight years. He was supposed to spend 14 years in prison for trying to sell Barack Obama’s former senate seat and shaking down a children’s hospital.

Blagojevich said he would like to vote for him and he is eligible to vote in Illinois now that he is out of prison.

Blagojevich walked out of his Chicago home Wednesday morning with his family, who has stuck by his side. He was holding a napkin to his chin. He said he cut himself while shaving because he is not used to using “normal” razors after his time in prison.

The former governor went on to thank the president over and over again and to this day, he maintains his innocence. “From beginning to end, this was persecution masquerading as prosecution,” said Blagojevich. “I got into politics to help people. I didn’t get into politics to make money. I didn’t get into politics to enrich my family or my friends. I got into politics because I was fortunate to live in the greatest country that’s ever existed.” Blagojevich has supporters at Wednesday’s news conference. At one point, a protester tried to interrupt him, Patti told her husband to ignore him.

As for what comes next, Blagojevich said he wants to help change the criminal justice system. He can never hold public office in Illinois again.