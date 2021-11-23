Former Farmer City police officer suing city

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A former police officer is suing Farmer City for gender discrimination. Lara Davis’ attorney filed the civil lawsuit in federal court last week.

The civil lawsuit said Davis was paid less than other officers in the Farmer City police department because of her gender. Now, she is suing the city for loss of pay and benefits, damage compensation, reinstatement to her previous job and more.

The documents said in 2011, Davis started as a part time school resource officer. She was paid a little more than $19.04 an hour. Her part-time status didn’t allow her to join the Department’s collective bargaining unit, and she was unable to qualify for any employment benefits

In 2019, she was told the position could become full time, but would get paid less. at $17.27 an hour instead.

The lawsuit said, then police Chief Glenn Neal said it was because of a Collective Bargaining Agreement. But the suit also said the agreement would allow officers to get up to 7 years of credit for previous law enforcement experience. Davis had 11 years of experience and would have qualified for higher pay.

She learned other male officers were getting credit for their previous experience when she wasn’t, and they would be getting paid for it.

The documents also said the man who got the SRO job when she resigned in August of 2019 started getting paid $21 an hour.

WCIA-3 reached out to Davis and her legal counsel, but got no reply. We also reached out to the city manager, Sue McLaughlin. She said the city has not been served, and they will not comment on any pending litigation.

Davis is demanding a jury trial.