Former EMT accused of pressuring woman into oral sex

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former EMT was charged Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the back of his ambulance.

The victim claims Jeffrey Sanford, of Gifford, pressured her into oral sex while on her way to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says Sanford was arrested Monday after a sexual assault kit came back matching his DNA.

“Jeffrey Sanford denied all the allegations and at the end of that interview a DNA swab was taken from him, as is standard to be compared to the evidence collected from the sexual assault kit,” says Lieutenant Curt Apperson.

OSF responded to the allegations saying, “We are saddened by this news and take the allegations seriously. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. OSF HealthCare is fully cooperating with law enforcement during this investigation.”

They also confirmed Sanford no longer works for OSF PRO. His bond was set at $75,000. He will next be in court on Feb. 21.