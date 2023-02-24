DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — They were left laid off from their jobs with hardly a moment’s notice. Their paychecks and benefits gone with no warning. Now, they are taking legal action.

Four former employees of Akorn Pharmaceuticals are suing the company in federal court for damages in a lawsuit filed Thursday. It’s a class-action lawsuit, meaning more employees could sign on as well.

Around 450 employees were laid-off from the Decatur production facilities. They learned of their lay-offs in a company-wide video call Wednesday.

Akorn’s former CEO said while the company could pay workers for any unused time off, they could not provide severance packages to their employees.

“Plaintiffs were not provided 60 days’ written notice of their employment loss or the

nationwide shuttering of Defendant’s U.S. locations,” the lawsuit reads. “Thus, Plaintiffs and all others similarly situated, have suffered injury from Defendant’s violations of the WARN Act.”

According to an official with the Illinois Department of Labor, Akorn filed a state WARN notification with the Department Wednesday evening. IDOL said they would start investigating the company “immediately”.

The Decatur community has been hosting workforce development workshops and job fairs for affected workers since they were laid off.