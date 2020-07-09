Former DPS student proposes new rule-book to assist transgender students

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Nobody knows the hardships of going through childhood being excluded, discriminated against, and mistreated than somebody who has gone through it themselves.

That is why Alana Banks took it upon herself to write a new rule-book for Decatur Public Schools. Banks transitioned after she graduated from high school in Decatur, but when she was in school, she was identified as a gay male by everyone in the school.

She wants to make sure other kids don’t go through what she had to go through.

“At the time I did not think I would be able to transition because of the way things were and the way I grew up and the environment of Decatur Public Schools, but once I transitioned, I figured I needed to put something like this in place for the next generation of students.”

The 14-page document outlines new rules, like the school not requiring students to list their gender, and laying out specific bathroom and locker room rules. The document also outlines how the school can work with families to assist a student’s transition if necessary.

The rules are based heavily on similar proposals from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

Decatur Public Schools said they are excited to review the guidelines that Banks proposed. That will happen next week at their policy meeting.