Former coroner passes away

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Vermilion County Coroner Peggy Johnson passed away on Christmas Eve.

In a press release the current coroner Jane McFadden says “It is with great sadness that the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office is mourning”.

Johnson retired as the Vermilion County Coroner in November 2016. She began her career in 1993 as the Chief Deputy Coroner and later was appointed as Coroner in 1999.

She won the Coroner’s Office in 2000 and was re-elected for three more terms until her retirement which allowed her to spend more time with her family.

Arrangements will be forthcoming through Sunset Funeral Home in Danville.