Former convicted felon sentenced to 10 years on gun charge

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a Westville man, who was a previously convicted felon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having a gun.

In a news release, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Antoine Mayers pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. She stated this came after Danville police were called to the 500 block of Porter Street on New Year’s Day. They were told Mayers had a gun. However, when officers arrived Mayers had already ran away.

When police arrived, Lacy said they talked to a woman who had a previous relationship with Mayers. During their conversation, Mayers was seen walking between two houses towards a car. “Mayers and the woman began yelling at one another. Mayers was eventually detained, yet no weapon was located on his person.”

After talking further with the woman, they conducted a search of the area where officers first saw Mayers. Using a K-9 Unit, they found Mayers’ gun in a grassy area behind the homes on Porter Street.

Lacy stated Mayers will be required to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence. He will then be required to be on parole for one year afterwards.