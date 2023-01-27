COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted.

Raoul said Brady Allen, 33, served as an ASA in Coles County from December of 2018 until his resignation in August of 2020. During that time frame, Raoul said, Allen solicited sexual contact, photos and videos from the defendants with an understanding that in exchange, they would receive preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases.

Even after he was assigned to another courtroom, Raoul said Allen continued to solicit sexual favors, suggesting to the women that he could influence his colleagues in the State’s Attorney’s Office. Raoul is also accusing Allen of offering to pay one defendant’s fines and court costs if she could convince another female defendant not to pursue claims against him.

“As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would allegedly use that authority to manipulate and victimize women in the community,” Raoul said in a press release. “I am absolutely committed to holing public employees accountable for using their positions to take advantage of the residents they are supposed to serve.”

Raoul also expressed his appreciation for the collaboration of his office with the Illinois State Police, whose Division of Criminal Investigations investigated the case.

“The Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit is dedicated to seeking out those who abuse their position and power to take advantage of others,” said State Police Director Brendan Kelly. “With Attorney General Raoul, ISP will continue to pursue cases of misconduct and corruption.”

Raoul charged Allen with 32 counts of misconduct: nine of bribery and one of witness harassment (Class 2 felonies), along with 21 of official misconduct and one of witness intimidation (Class 3 felonies). Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself into the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

If convicted, Allen faces up to seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.