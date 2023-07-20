CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s former Fire Chief is under investigation as some of his own employees accuse him of making sexual and other inappropriate comments over a number of years.

Chief Gary Ludwig resigned from the Champaign Fire Department last week, citing family reasons. However, a report from the City of Champaign reveals disturbing allegations made against the chief prior to his resignation.

Dorothy David, Champaign’s City Manager and Ludwig’s superior, interviewed a number of Fire Department employees starting at the end of June. Those employees told her stories about Ludwig making inappropriate remarks at meetings, talking about his own sexual encounters and showing photos of women on his phone.

The City of Champaign provided WCIA with documents detailing the allegations against Ludwig, along with the findings of its investigation and a summary of an interview Ludwig had with David.

One of those accusations, the report said, involved a meeting where employees voiced their concerns about inadequate sleeping and bathroom spaces for women. A witness said Ludwig used the word “feminazi” during that meeting.

When David interviewed Ludwig himself, she said that he denied saying “feminazi,” rather than using “feminist” and “not” in the same sentence and speaking too quickly.

In another situation, an accuser said Ludwig made sexual comments about a firefighter candidate who failed an exam. The former chief told David he had no recollection of that.

The investigation also showed he also didn’t remember when an employee said Ludwig made a comment about oral sex while taking a photo at the Illinois Fire Service Institute. Two other staff members said he showed photographs of a woman in revealing attire to employees.

David said in a statement that while the city does not typically comment on personnel matters, it was important for her to speak on behalf of the city due to the significance of this issue for employees and the public:

“The City of Champaign takes all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously,” David said. “The actions of one individual do not reflect on the professionalism and character of the City of Champaign employees. All employees have the right to be respected, safe and free of harassment. This is vital to their ability to continue delivering exceptional service to the residents of Champaign.”

Regarding the department’s next steps, David recommended that Human Resources works with Fire Department leadership to conduct additional employee training on harassment prevention and reporting as soon as possible.

Many employees said they were scared to report their concerns sooner.

WCIA reached out to Ludwig for comment and he referred our reporters to his lawyer Julie Hererra. She said in part:

If my client did not have to take care of his ill wife down in St. Louis, he would have stayed to fight these allegations. Some of them are completely false; some statements were taken out of context; and some were part of a broader discussion among firefighters in the firehouse. My client will let his many successes and the many positive relationships he had in Champaign for the last 8+ years stand as his record. His focus at this point is his ill wife. Julie Herrera, Gary Ludwig’s lawyer.

Outside of Champaign, Ludwig served as the Deputy Fire Chief in Memphis for 10 years and was also the Chief Paramedic in St. Louis. WCIA reached out to both departments; they had no comments at this time.