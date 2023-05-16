CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the largest police academies in the nation, based in Champaign, is set to get a new director as early as this week.

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees will vote with Thursday on whether to appoint Joe Gallo as the director of the U of I Police Training Institute. Gallo has been serving as interim director if the institute since May 1.

If approved, Gallo would be taking the institute for Michael Schlosser, who retired from the position after 25 years of experience at the Institute. Gallo himself has almost the same amount of experience at the Champaign Police Department.

Gallo worked at the Lincolnshire, Ill. and Illinois State University Police Departments prior to joining the CPD in 1994. He eventually worked his way up through the ranks to become a deputy chief in by 2012.

Among other events and crimes, WCIA has spoken with Gallo on several occasions, including an open house in 2018 that featured giveaways, tours and the history of the department.

“It’s just a good opportunity to connect to our citizens,” Gallo said at the time. “That’s a great opportunity for them to see what the Champaign Police Department what we have to offer.”

Gallo retired from the department later in 2018.