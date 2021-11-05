Former Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to DUI after rollover crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy pled guilty to Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol on Thursday, according to officials of Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Officials said 52-year-old Norman Meeker, Jr. was sentenced to two years of court supervision. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete recommended treatment and attend a Victim Impact Panel.

In a previous news release, Mahomet Chief of Police Michael Metzler said a rollover crash on South Lake of the Woods Road at the I-74 overpass was reported around 1 a.m. on August 15. When officers arrived, they found a pick-up truck on its roof. They said it was apparent the truck hit a guardrail and rolled over.

A short time after officers arrived at the scene, they found Meeker. Metzler said Meeker was ticketed for DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and improper lane usage.