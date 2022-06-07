CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A radio tower that once served a vital role in saving lives was retired and dismantled on Tuesday.

Champaign County METCAD said the 235-foot tower was installed outside its primary dispatch center in 1980 and served as the primary first responder radio tower until 2007. A few radio channels utilized the tower for their broadcasts after 2007, but the last channel moved away from the tower earlier this spring.

Crews used a crane to dismantle the tower in several sections, which were then brought to the ground. During this operation, METCAD dispatchers were moved to a backup center, which was said to be a good test of that facility.