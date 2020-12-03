Former Boy Scout troop leader sentenced on child pornography charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Boy Scout troop leader was sentenced Thursday to six and a half years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

In a news release, officials said 80-year-old Milton Forsberg was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm for receipt and possession of child pornography. Additionally, the Champaign man was ordered to pay $10,200 for court costs and his contributions “to a fund supporting victims of child exploitation.”

Forsberg was arrested in October 2019. In August, he pleaded guilty to using a computer to get sexually explicit pictures of minors and to get child pornography.

Court records showed Forsberg was a troop leader for 40 years. “At sentencing, Forsberg did not object that the court considered allegations by three victims that Forsberg sexually molested them while they were Boy Scouts in his care.”

At today’s hearing, Judge Mihm expressed his concern that Forsberg had used the Boy Scouts to access and groom young men to cause permanent harm and that he finds it hard to believe that there were only several victims,” said officials. They also stated the judge noted the sentence is “sufficient but not greater than necessary” because of Forsberg’s age.

One of the victims spoke in court about lifting the “taboo or veil of secrecy and shame” that stops victims from speaking out. Officials said the victim felt scared to talk about the abuse for decades. He also encouraged schools to offer more education programs for children.