Former Blue Ridge School District tech coordinator pleads guilty to fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A former tech coordinator for Blue Ridge Community Schools pleaded guilty to defrauding the District out of around $336,000.

Joshua Raymer is accused of telling the District that computer switches had failed and needed replacements. There were more than 100 switches replaces, costing them more than $400,000.

Raymer is accused of selling those parts as his own property.

He is expected to be sentenced in June and he faces up to 20 years in prison. He will also pay full restitution in the amount of $336,276 to Blue Ridge School District and their insurer. He will also pay $106,200 to a computer vendor. Additionally, he will pay $17,897 to Special Olympics Illinois. He worked there after he was no longer employed by Blue Ridge Schools.

