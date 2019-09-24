Former ambulance provider sues county

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former ambulance service provider has sued Edgar County, alleging officials haven’t paid for ambulance services from last year.

Edgar County Special Service Area Ambulance stopped operating on May 31, following a county board decision to contract with Horizon Health, which operates a hospital in Paris, instead.

According to contracts included in the lawsuit filed in the county, ECSSAA received its funding from property tax dollars, and the county was obligated to pay “within 30 days of receipt…of the first installment of real estate taxes paid in the year.”

This year, the deadline came and went.

The lawsuit alleges Edgar County officials “have either failed to respond (to requests for payment) or have disputed that any additional payments are due Plaintiff.”

County board president Jeff Voight declined to comment on the specifics.

“We have no comment because it’s in litigation,” he said.

Eric Shaughnessy, who once ran the ECSSAA, said he believes the matter is “personal from the county board’s standpoint.”

“They don’t believe they owe us the money,” he said. “We tried talking to them about it. The only answer we got was that they have their attorney and we have our attorney. We’re just wanting to recoup the payment owed to us. That’s all we’re asking.”

***

At the time of the county board’s decision to switch providers, Horizon’s fleet was smaller than ECSSAA: Horizon’s three to ECSSAA’s five.

But in a question-and-answer regarding Edgar County services on its website, the company indicated three is enough for the coverage area.

“Horizon Health has researched the volume of 9-1-1 calls in our service area,” the Q&A reads. “Working collaboratively with the area 9-1-1 center and surrounding agencies, it has been determined that in 2018 there were approximately 2,000 emergent calls (9-1-1 and transfers). That averages 5.5 calls per day. While we recognize that those can come all at once, we very rarely ever see the need for more than three ambulances at any one time.”

Also unlike the ECSSAA, Horizon said it could operate without the tax dollars from the ambulance’s special service area, a potential savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars for the county over time.

ECSSAA received funding from taxes collected in the seven townships the provider serviced.

Shaughnessy believes that, regardless of any savings, the decision has caused “some detriment to the community.”

“They have longer response times. They don’t have as many people from the area; they don’t know the roads or locations they go to,” he said. “This county is set up differently than other counties. It’s caused longer response times.”

***

Even if Horizon hadn’t made a financially attractive offer, Shaughnessy said he’s not sure how long ECSSAA would have been around. Each year, they lost money from the county..

“They were paying us around .20 per $100 assessed,” he said. “Every year, that has gone down. So it’s decreased our funding that we should have gotten.”

Shaughnessy is now based at Illiana EMS in Vermillion County, Indiana. Illiana EMS started as a subsidiary of ECSSA.

A court date for the Edgar county lawsuit has not been set yet.