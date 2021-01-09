Forest preserve adds more shelters; tears one down

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve been to the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve recently, you may have noticed a shelter being demolished.

Crews are taking down the Swiss Valley Shelter because of structure damage from standing water.

It was built in 1958. The shelter will be torn down next week.

One woman we spoke to says she’s sad to see it go.

“I hope that they keep it open so that people can have picnics, still play frisbee, and football and volleyball and things like that,” says Mahomet Resident Staci Baxley. “My best memories are just the picnics and the family gatherings that we have there.”

The structure won’t be replaced, but rather fully accessible for all. An 800 foot ADA path is being constructed. Two new shelters will be added and parking and restrooms will be closer.

It’s set to be completed in May.