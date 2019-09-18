Forecast First

WCIA.com
Summer-Like End to the Work Week, Cooler/Wetter Start to Fall #cILwxA less muggy and more mild start to our Wednesday as the warmer than normal temps return this afternoon. More of the same through Friday, but by the weekend and into the start of Autumn, things will change. Get the latest right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Wednesday, September 18, 2019
