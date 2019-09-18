Forecast First

NATIONAL (WCIA) -- Three groups are working to put roofs over the heads of veterans around the country. Owens Corning, 33 Carpenters Construction and Habitat for Humanity are part of the National Roof Deployment Project which started in 2016. Since then, more than 140 military members have received new roofs.

Owens Corning Roofing and its network of independent Platinum Contractors, along with the Owens Corning Foundation, are donating roofing materials and labor to replace roofing shingles on homes of military veterans and their families around the country. In the greater Peoria area, U.S. Army veteran Thomas Davis was chosen for the roof replacement.