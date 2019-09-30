Forecast First 9/30/19

News
Posted: / Updated:
From Summer-Like To Fall-Like, Mid-Week Storms #cILwx

We're looking to end off the month of September with more unseasonably high heat, but by the end of the week October will feel like, October. Catch the latest on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, September 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.