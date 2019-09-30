Forecast First 9/30/19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- According to GasBuddy' daily survey of nearly 80 stations, prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon the past week. While 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, prices are 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices in the area range from $2.41 - $2.69/g.

The cheapest price in the country is $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, although GasBuddy does not specify where those prices are located.