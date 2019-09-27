Forecast First 9/27/19

Breaking News
Rain & a Warm Up on the Way

It may be a tad cool this morning, but much warmer air returns this afternoon along with storm chances. Better chances will arrive late tonight and bring a small risk of severe weather. Afterwards, just get ready for an unseasonably hot air mass to start next work week. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, September 27, 2019

