Forecast First 9/27/19

Rain & a Warm Up on the Way #cILwxIt may be a tad cool this morning, but much warmer air returns this afternoon along with storm chances. Better chances will arrive late tonight and bring a small risk of severe weather. Afterwards, just get ready for an unseasonably hot air mass to start next work week. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Friday, September 27, 2019
