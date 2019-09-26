Forecast First 9/26/19

WCIA.com
Still More Summer-Like Heat Ahead, Weekend Storms #cILwxA splendid forecast awaits us on this Thursday before wetter and warmer weather returns Friday and into next week. We have the latest right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Thursday, September 26, 2019
