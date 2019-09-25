Forecast First 9/25/19

WCIA.com
Back & Forth Temps, Multiple Rain Chances #cILwxSmall rain chances leave out this morning, with cooler weather to come this evening through early Friday. We'll then take a rollercoaster ride of temps through Sunday, before just staying unseasonably warm for next week. Get all the latest right now on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Wednesday, September 25, 2019
