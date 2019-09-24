Forecast First 9/24/19

Temps Steadily Climb, A Few Chances at Rain #cILwx

Day 2 of Autumn is expected to be just as nice as Day 1, with more of the pleasant air mass in place. Small rain chances are expected Wednesday, with higher chances holding off until the weekend as temps gradually rise back above normal. Catch the latest on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

