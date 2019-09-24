Forecast First 9/24/19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WCIA) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, class of 2019, which will be honored and inducted at an awards dinner at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, in November. The class of 2019 is comprised of nine individuals, one team, two legends, one coach and one special contributor, and together, represents 12 different sports.

The late Tim Nugent is being honored as a special contributor. He is the creator of the Division of Disability Resources and Services program at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana; a program which has produced hundreds of Paralympic medalists; served as the first commissioner of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association; helped change perceptions of people with disabilities and was a pioneer for accessibility.