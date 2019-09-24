Forecast First 9/24/19

WCIA.com
Temps Steadily Climb, A Few Chances at Rain #cILwxDay 2 of Autumn is expected to be just as nice as Day 1, with more of the pleasant air mass in place. Small rain chances are expected Wednesday, with higher chances holding off until the weekend as temps gradually rise back above normal. Catch the latest on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Day 2 of Autumn is expected to be just as nice as Day 1, with more of the pleasant air mass in place. Small rain chances are expected Wednesday, with higher chances holding off until the weekend as temps gradually rise back above normal. Catch the latest on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER