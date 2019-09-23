Forecast First: 9/23/19

WCIA.com
Mainly Comfy & Dry Work Week, Warmer & Wetter Weekend #cILwxCooler air arrives just in time for the start of Autumn today, as sunshine eventually gains control of the region. Most of the work week will feature seasonal temps, but the weekend and beyond brings back the heat. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwxPosted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, September 23, 2019
Cooler air arrives just in time for the start of Autumn today, as sunshine eventually gains control of the region. Most of the work week will feature seasonal temps, but the weekend and beyond brings back the heat. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER