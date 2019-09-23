Forecast First: 9/23/19

Mainly Comfy & Dry Work Week, Warmer & Wetter Weekend #cILwx

Cooler air arrives just in time for the start of Autumn today, as sunshine eventually gains control of the region. Most of the work week will feature seasonal temps, but the weekend and beyond brings back the heat. Details on WCIA 3 News with Meteorologist Adam Claibon #cILwx

